Director Michael Greif, currently Tony-nominated for directing Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, was honored at New York Theatre Workshop's 2017 Spring Gala on May 15. Stars from a number of the shows he has helmed, including Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp from Rent, Aaron Tveit from Next to Normal, Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole of War Paint and more, stepped out to celebrate their beloved director. Check out the pics!