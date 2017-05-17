Stockard Channing Will Return to London's West End for Revival of Apologia

Tony winner Stockard Channing will return to London's West End for the first time in more than 10 years to lead a new production of Alexi Kaye Campbell’s Apologia at Trafalgar Studios for a run from July 29-November 18. Jamie Lloyd will direct.



Channing will play Kristin Miller, a firebrand liberal matriarch of a dynamic family, who is presiding over her birthday celebrations. An eminent art historian, Kristin’s almost evangelical dedication to her career and her political activism has resulted in her sons—Peter, a merchant banker, and Simon, a writer— harboring deeply rooted and barely suppressed resentments towards her.



Channing says: “I’m excited to be returning to the West End—my first time both working with Jamie Lloyd and performing at the Trafalgar Studios. I was so drawn to this unforgettably bold and uncompromising character in such a rich, moving and witty play. I can’t wait for us to bring Apologia to life for the audiences.”



Campbell's other plays include The Pride, Sunset at the Villa Thalia and The Faith Machine.