Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Stockard Channing
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Stockard Channing Will Return to London's West End for Revival of Apologia
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 17, 2017

Tony winner Stockard Channing will return to London's West End for the first time in more than 10 years to lead a new production of Alexi Kaye Campbell’s Apologia at Trafalgar Studios for a run from July 29-November 18. Jamie Lloyd will direct.

Channing will play Kristin Miller, a firebrand liberal matriarch of a dynamic family, who is presiding over her birthday celebrations. An eminent art historian, Kristin’s almost evangelical dedication to her career and her political activism has resulted in her sons—Peter, a merchant banker, and Simon, a writer— harboring deeply rooted and barely suppressed resentments towards her. 

Channing says: “I’m excited to be returning to the West End—my first time both working with Jamie Lloyd and performing at the Trafalgar Studios. I was so drawn to this unforgettably bold and uncompromising character in such a rich, moving and witty play. I can’t wait for us to bring Apologia to life for the audiences.”

Campbell's other plays include The Pride, Sunset at the Villa Thalia and The Faith Machine.

Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel Heads Off-Broadway in Joshua Harmon's Skintight
  2. For Forever! Dear Evan Hansen Will Launch National Tour
  3. Sara Bareilles Dons Her Apron to Sing from Waitress
  4. ABC Will Go 'Under the Sea' with Little Mermaid Live Musical
  5. Watch Will & Grace's Cast Perform 'As If We Never Said Good-Bye' in Reboot Trailer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps