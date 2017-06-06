Broadway BUZZ

Cyndi Lauper Writing the Score for Musical Adaptation of Working Girl
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 6, 2017
Cyndi Lauper
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

The 1988 Twentieth Century Fox film Working Girl is getting the stage musical treatment. Fly by Night writer Kim Rosenstock is crafting the book with Kinky Boots Tony winner Cyndi Lauper at work on the score.

"I'm really excited for so many reasons to start composing the score for Working Girl," said Lauper. "I love the film, and its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the '80s is something I know a lot about. Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay! It’s also laugh-out-loud funny, which is why Kim Rosenstock is the perfect person to write the book."

The film Working Girl, directed by Mike Nichols, premiered in 1988 and went on to receive the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy and an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Working Girl featured many actors early in their careers including Melanie Griffith in a star-making performance, alongside Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Nordling, Olympia Dukakis and David Duchovny.

A production timeline will be announced at a later date. There is no word on casting, but we can think of more than a few Broadway stars who can fill Griffiths' shoes. Let the dream casting begin!
 

