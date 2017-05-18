The Mentor, Starring F. Murray Abraham, Will Transfer to London's West End

Laurence Boswell’s acclaimed production of Daniel Kehlmann’s The Mentor, starring Oscar winner and Broadway vet F. Murray Abraham, will have a West End run at London’s Vaudeville Theatre from June 24-September 2 with opening night scheduled for July 4.



The Mentor played a record-breaking run at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio in early 2017. Translated by Christopher Hampton, this production marks the first time that bestselling author Daniel Kehlmann’s play has been performed outside of Germany.



Abraham stars as Benjamin Rubin, with Daniel Weyman as Martin Wegner, Naomi Frederick as Gina Wegner and Jonathan Cullen as Erwin Rudicek.



The Mentor takes place in a dilapidated art nouveau villa, somewhere in the German countryside, where two massive egos are set on a collision course in this perceptive and compelling comedy about art and artists and the legacy of fame.



Abraham won the Academy Award for Amadeus. His Broadway credits include It’s Only a Play, Triumph of Love, Angels in America, Macbeth and Teibele and Her Demon.