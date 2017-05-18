Odds & Ends: Kathryn Gallagher ‘Entirely Excited’ to Sing with Her Dad Peter Gallagher in New Cabaret & More

Kathryn Gallagher’s New Cabaret to Feature Super-Special Guest Appearance

Kathryn Gallagher, who appeared in the 2015 Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening, will play cabaret venue Feinstein’s/54 Below on May 25 at 9:30pm. She will be joined by her Broadway co-stars Alex Boniello and Sean Grandillo, as well as original Spring Awakening cast member Lauren Pritchard. “I'm so excited to be making my 54 debut,” Gallagher told Broadway.com. Perhaps most exciting (and adorable) is the fact that she’ll be joined onstage for a guest appearance by her Tony-nominated dad, Peter Gallagher, which Kathryn admits she is more than cool with. “I get to sing with my best friends and my dad, which probably would have mortified me as a teenager but now I'm old enough to admit how entirely excited I am!”



Frankie J. Grande Releases New Single “Queen”

Broadway and reality-TV veteran Frankie J. Grande dropped a new single today titled “Queen,” accompanied by a glitter-infused music video. The Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages alum has us dancing around the office with a tune that melds Broadway with modern pop. In fact, after watching his performance, we can’t help but think what a perfect fit he’d be for the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Are you listening, John Cameron Mitchell?





Megan Sikora & Andy Talen Join Off-Broadway’s Church & State

Jason Odell Williams' new off-Broadway play Church & State will welcome Andy Talen and Broadway alum Megan Sikora to the cast on May 29 at New World Stages. The pair takes over for original stars Jonathan Louis Dent and Nadia Bowers. Talen and Sikora join a current cast that includes Rob Nagle and Christa Scott-Reed. Described as a fast-paced, seriously funny take on faith and politics, Markus Potter directs Church & State, which opened on March 27.



Drew Lachey to Test Out New Musical

Rent alum Drew Lachey will lead the reading of the new musical Bulldozer, featuring a book by Peter Galperin and Daniel Scot Kadin, with music and lyrics by Galperin. Bulldozer tells the story of Robert Moses, the American urban planner who literally shaped New York through his control of its park system, streets, bridges and tunnels. 98 Degrees original Lachey will be joined by Dave Thomas Brown, Tessa Grady and Shorey Walker. Karen Carpenter will direct the private reading on May 22.



Speech & Debate Film Now Available to Rent

The film adaptation of Stephen Karam’s play Speech & Debate is now available to rent. Starring Sarah Steele, Austin P. McKenzie and Liam James with a slew of celeb cameos (Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kristin Chenoweth are just a couple!), the film follows three teenagers who set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world. Get a sneak peek in the trailer below!

