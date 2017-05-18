Broadway BUZZ

Celia Keenan-Bolger
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken & More to Lead Bruce Norris' A Parallelogram at Second Stage
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 18, 2017

Tony nominees Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken and Anita Gillette will be joined by Juan Castano for the New York debut of A Parallelogram by Tony and Pulitzer winner Bruce Norris. The play will make its home at off-Broadway's Second Stage under the direction of Tony nominee Michael Greif. Previews will begin on July 11 with an opening night scheduled for August 2.

A Parallelogram follows Bee (Keenan-Bolger) who, much to the confusion of Jay (Kunken), can click through different moments in her life with the touch of a remote control. Past, present and future collide in this sharp existential comedy that questions whether we can make peace with those things we don’t have the power to change.

A Parallelogram will feature scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Matt Tierney and animal training by William Berloni.

Norris is the author of Clybourne Park, which won the Tony and Olivier Award for Best Play. His other plays include The Infidel, Purple Heart, We All Went Down to Amsterdam, The Pain and the Itch, The Unmentionables and The Qualms. A Parallelogram made its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in 2010.

