John Mulaney & Nick Kroll on opening night of 'Oh, Hello'
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Tuna for Everyone! Oh, Hello on Broadway Will Debut on Netflix
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 18, 2017

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's recent Great White Way extravaganza Oh, Hello on Broadway will debut on Netflix on June 13. Kroll spread the news on Twitter today.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Oh, Hello played a limited Broadway engagement from September 23, 2016 through January 8, 2017 at the Lyceum Theatre. The main stem premiere by Kroll and Mulaney followed a sold-out off-Broadway run at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

Oh, Hello follows Gil Faizon (Kroll) and George St. Geegland (Mulaney), two outrageously opinionated, 70-something, native New Yorkers, who Kroll and Mulaney first began portraying on the alternative comedy stages in NYC. Honed for over a decade, the fictional duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late night couches everywhere. Lucky celebrity audience members took part in the show during a segment featuring Gil and George's fictional cable-access show "Too Much Tuna."

