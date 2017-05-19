Talented Mr. Ripley Musical Reading to Feature Drew Moerlein, Alex Wyse, Lindsay Mendez, Lesli Margherita & More

A reading will be held to test out the new musical adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel and Anthony Minghella’s film. The pair of readings will be held on May 23 at 3:00pm and May 24 at 7:00pm at MTC Studios.



Set to appear in the reading will Drew Moerlein, Alex Wyse, Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh, Lindsay Mendez, Lesli Margherita, Nate Miller, Andy Arena, Gillian Bell Weeks, Dallyn Brunch, Monte Howell, Joseph Redman and Natalie Weiss.



The adapted properties are based on the 1960 French film Plein Soleil (Purple Noon), which follows a man who takes over another's identity. Minghella's 1999 film starred Jude Law, Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and Philip Seymour Hoffman.



The Talented Mr. Ripley features a book and lyrics by Gregory Bonsignore and music by Aaron Kenny. Tony nominee Michael Berresse will direct the reading. Those interested in attending should email ripleyrsvp@gmail.com.