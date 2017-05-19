Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Drew Moerlein
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
Talented Mr. Ripley Musical Reading to Feature Drew Moerlein, Alex Wyse, Lindsay Mendez, Lesli Margherita & More
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 19, 2017

A reading will be held to test out the new musical adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel and Anthony Minghella’s film. The pair of readings will be held on May 23 at 3:00pm and May 24 at 7:00pm at MTC Studios.

Set to appear in the reading will Drew Moerlein, Alex Wyse, Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh, Lindsay Mendez, Lesli Margherita, Nate Miller, Andy Arena, Gillian Bell Weeks, Dallyn Brunch, Monte Howell, Joseph Redman and Natalie Weiss.

The adapted properties are based on the 1960 French film Plein Soleil (Purple Noon), which follows a man who takes over another's identity. Minghella's 1999 film starred Jude Law, Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The Talented Mr. Ripley features a book and lyrics by Gregory Bonsignore and music by Aaron Kenny. Tony nominee Michael Berresse will direct the reading. Those interested in attending should email ripleyrsvp@gmail.com.

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen Leads Winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Drew Gehling Will Return to Broadway's Waitress
  3. Tuna for Everyone! Oh, Hello on Broadway Will Debut on Netflix
  4. King Kong Musical Will Stomp onto Broadway in 2018
  5. Celia Keenan-Bolger & More to Lead Bruce Norris' A Parallelogram

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps