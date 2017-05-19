Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A scene from off-Broadway's 2014 musical 'Heathers'
(Photo: Chad Batka)
Heathers & Bonnie and Clyde Musicals to Receive Workshops in London
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 19, 2017

Recent New York musicals Heathers and Bonnie and Clyde will be a part of the first work-in-progress series with London's Other Palace Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Paul Taylor Mill's new development program was created to identify, explore, encourage and support musicals at every stage of their journey. The venue offers creatives space, time and resources, enabling shows to explore and test their work, both privately and with an audience.

The series will kick off with Heathers The Musical, based off the 1988 film and the 2014 musical adaptation that played off-Broadway's New World Stages. With a book, music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, Heathers is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. The show will receive presentations from May 30-June 3.

Bonnie and Clyde, a musical adaptation presented on Broadway in 2011, will also be a part of the program. The show has a book by Ivan Menchell, music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Don Black. In the musical, when Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, with the lovers resorting to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer. The show will play June 26-July 1.

Also included in the work-in-progress program will be Dr. Feelgood on June 10, Joybubbles on June 17 and The Little Beasts running July 14-29.

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen Leads Winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Drew Gehling Will Return to Broadway's Waitress
  3. Tuna for Everyone! Oh, Hello on Broadway Will Debut on Netflix
  4. King Kong Musical Will Stomp onto Broadway in 2018
  5. Celia Keenan-Bolger & More to Lead Bruce Norris' A Parallelogram

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps