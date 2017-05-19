Heathers & Bonnie and Clyde Musicals to Receive Workshops in London

Recent New York musicals Heathers and Bonnie and Clyde will be a part of the first work-in-progress series with London's Other Palace Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Paul Taylor Mill's new development program was created to identify, explore, encourage and support musicals at every stage of their journey. The venue offers creatives space, time and resources, enabling shows to explore and test their work, both privately and with an audience.



The series will kick off with Heathers The Musical, based off the 1988 film and the 2014 musical adaptation that played off-Broadway's New World Stages. With a book, music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, Heathers is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. The show will receive presentations from May 30-June 3.



Bonnie and Clyde, a musical adaptation presented on Broadway in 2011, will also be a part of the program. The show has a book by Ivan Menchell, music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Don Black. In the musical, when Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, with the lovers resorting to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer. The show will play June 26-July 1.



Also included in the work-in-progress program will be Dr. Feelgood on June 10, Joybubbles on June 17 and The Little Beasts running July 14-29.