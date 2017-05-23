Broadway BUZZ

Cassidy Janson & Matthew Seadon-Young in 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at the Aldwych Theatre
(Photo: Brinkhoff Moegenburg)
Will You Love Me Tomorrow? London's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Will End Its Run
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 23, 2017

The West End mounting of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, based on the early life and career of legendary singer-songwriter Carole King, will play its final performance at the Aldwych Theatre on August 5. The show debuted in London in February 2015. The Broadway production, which opened in January 2014, continues at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Beautiful features a book by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. The production is directed by Marc Bruni with choreography is by Josh Prince, set designs by Derek McLane, costume designs by Alejo Vietti, lighting by Peter Kaczorowski and sound by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations and music arrangements are by Steve Sidwell.

The West End cast includes Cassidy Janson in the title role, Matthew Seadon-Young as Gerry Goffin, Stephanie McKeon Cynthia Weil, Ian McIntosh as Barry Mann, Joseph Prouse Donnie Kirshner and Barbara Drennan as Genie Klein.

They are joined by Gavin Alex, Georgie Ashford, Koko Basigara, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Ashford Campbell, Treyc Cohen, Natasha Cottriall, Michael Duke, Matthew Gonsalves, Jammy Kasongo, Leigh Lothian and Earl R. Perkins who play iconic musical performers and band members of the era and swings Derek Aidoo, Rosie Heath, Dominic Hodson, Emma Louise Jones, Jessica Joslin, Vicki Manser, David O’Mahony and Jaime Tait.
 

