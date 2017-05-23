Broadway Grosses: Family-Friendly Musical Anastasia Journeys Forward at the Box Office

The new Broadway musical Anastasia saw an increase at the Broadway box office in the week ending May 21. One of a few family-friendly shows in the season that just wrapped up, the fantastical stage adaptation of the film favorite took in $1,120.134.50, an increase of $30,454.10 from the prior week's gross of $1,089,680.40. Despite receiving only a pair of Tony nominations in a packed season, the show featuring the Oscar-nominated tune "Journey to the Past" as well as new songs by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is climbing ahead. One can only expect Anastasia's box office figures to increase as schools let out for summer.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 21:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,133,555)
2. The Lion King ($1,976,301)
3. Hello, Dolly!* ($1,933,853.48)
4. Wicked ($1,730,401)
5. Aladdin ($1,452,664)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Glass Menagerie ($335,673.50)
4. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($325,010)
3. Sweat ($301,574.60)
2. Indecent ($291,234.00)
1. 1984 ($212,625.54)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.17%)
2. Come From Away (101.90%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.49%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Miss Saigon (73.92%)
4. Cats (69.13%)
3. On Your Feet! (66.66%)
2. Indecent (61.37%)
1. Six Degrees of Separation (60.41%)
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on four preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
