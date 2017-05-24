Broadway BUZZ

Jake Gyllenhaal & Heath Ledger in the film 'Brokeback Mountain'
(Photo: Focus Features)
Brokeback Mountain Adaptation to Make U.S. Debut with New York City Opera in 2018
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 24, 2017

New York City Opera will present the U.S. premiere of the opera adaptation of Ang Lee's 2005 film and Annie Proulx's short story Brokeback Mountain. The opera will run from May 31-June 4, 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater.

After successful premieres in Europe, Charles Wuorinen's take on the drama about a pair of cowboys in love was originally commissioned by New York City Opera in 2008 but ultimately premiered at Madrid's Teatro Real in 2014. This production will be conducted by Kazem Abdullah.

The film adaptation of Brokeback Mountain starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway. The film won Academy Awards for Lee's direction, Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana's adapted screenplay and the song "A Love That Will Never Grow Old" by Gustavo Santaolalla and Bernie Taupin.

Other highlights of City Opera's 2017-2018 season include Puccini’s opera La Fanciulla del West (September 6-12, 2017), Jose “Pepe” Martinez’s new work Cruzar la Cara de la Luna (January 25-28, 2018) and Italo Montemezzi’s opera L’Amore dei Tre Re (April 12-15, 2018), all playing the Rose Theater.

