Christy Altomare, Laura Osnes & More Set for Stars in the Alley 2017

This year's Stars in the Alley roster calls for a Heather Headley mic drop! Anastasia's Christy Altomare and Bandstand's Laura Osnes are just a few of the Broadway favorites set to perform at this year's concert. The rain-or-shine concert is scheduled to take place on June 2 at 1:00pm in Shubert Alley, west of Seventh Avenue between 44th and 45th Streets in New York City.



There will also be appearances by Tony nominees Jenn Colella, Rachel Bay Jones, Dave Malloy, John Douglas Thompson, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Thomas, Eva Noblezada, Corey Hawkins, Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson.



The lineup also includes Alistair Brammer, Nick Cordero, Trista Dollison, Barrett Doss, John Dossett, Ali Ewoldt, Christopher Fitzgerald, Alyssa Fox, J. Harrsion Ghee, Alan H. Green, Ellen Harvey, John Benjamin Hickey, Caitlin Houlahan, Rodney Ingram, Allison Janney, Telly Leung, Kristolyn Lloyd, Bianca MarroquÍn, Tedra Millan, Sean Montgomery, Abby Mueller, Mamie Parris, Will Roland, Charlie Russell, Athan Sporek, Douglas Sills, Ana Villafañe, Michelle Wilson, Michael Xavier and Nancy Zamit.



The concert will come just nine days before the 71st Annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will air on CBS on June 11 at 8:00pm EST, live from Radio City Music Hall.