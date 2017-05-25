Glenn Close Stops Sunset Boulevard Mid-Show Due to Photo-Taking Audience Member

Glenn Close, who is currently reprising her Tony-winning performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, stopped performing the number "With One Look" during the May 24 matinee to ask an audience member to stop taking photos.



Representatives for the production confirmed the incident, stating, "She politely asked them to stop, saying it was distracting and disrespectful, adding, 'Now we can have a show or we can have a photo shoot.' She quickly started from the top of the song after her point was made."



The presence of cell phones in theaters has been an issue disrupting performers and audience members since as early as 2003, when potential bills were introduced to prevent their usage.