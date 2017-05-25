Gorillas in the Mist Being Adapted for Stage with ‘Unique Backstory’ on Central Character

Dian Fossey’s 1983 novel Gorillas in the Mist is being developed into a stage play under the guidance of Tony-winning producer Ryan Hugh Mackey. The production has engaged Jim Henson's Creature Shop to design puppets representing the gorillas.



The story recounts Fossey's experiences while studying Rwandan mountain gorillas. The Golden Globe-winning film adaptation of the bestselling book starred Sigourney Weaver as Dian Fossey. The stage adaptation will be based solely on the book. The new vision will focus more on the character of Dian, who was murdered in 1985, than the book or the film.



“The play is completely reconceptualized,” Mackey told Broadway.com. “I think there’s a really beautiful story surrounding who Dian was. Her childhood adds a really unique backstory, and after her death, there is a whole other element.”



Mackey, who is open to present the work on Broadway or elsewhere, plans to create a charitable partnership that will donate revenue from productions to provide for the gorillas left behind following Dian’s death.



“I hope to bring an awareness for the living things she fought so hard for that are still endangered.”