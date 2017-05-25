Broadway BUZZ

Matthew Perry
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
The End of Longing, Written by and Starring Matthew Perry, Extends Off-Broadway Run
by Broadway.com Staff • May 25, 2017

The new play The End of Longing, written by and starring Friends Emmy nominee Matthew Perry, has extended its run by one week. Originally scheduled to run through June 24, the play will now conclude its run on July 1 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The End of Longing began previews on May 18 and officially opens on June 5.

The End of Longing, directed by Lindsay Posner, arrives in New York following a run at London’s Playhouse Theatre that concluded on May 14, 2016. Joining Perry in the production are Jennifer Morrison, Quincy Dunn-Baker and Sue Jean Kim. 

In The End of Longing, an alcoholic, an escort, a self-diagnosed neurotic and a well-intentioned dimwit walk into a bar. Broken and deeply flawed, they find their lives irreversibly entwined no matter how hard they try to break free of one another. The End of Longing is a bittersweet comedy that proves that broken people don't need to stay broken.

