Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Richard Gere & Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman'
(Photo: Touchstone Pictures)
Pretty Woman Musical Aiming for Broadway in 2018-2019 Season; Jerry Mitchell to Direct
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 25, 2017

The stage musical adaptation of Pretty Woman has its eyes on Broadway for the 2018-2019 season, says Tony winner Jerry Mitchell in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The Kinky Boots director-choreographer has signed on to direct the new take on Garry Marshall's now classic film.

As previously announced, the late Marshall penned the musical's book with J.F. Lawton. Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance have penned the score, which Mitchell describes as "rock driven, beautiful ballads." Regarding the the time period of the musical adapted from the 1990-set film, Mitchell says, "I’m trying to make it work in any period, sort of like a timeless fairytale."

Pretty Woman focuses on Vivian, a hooker with a heart of gold who develops a romantic relationship with a client. The film had initially been speculated for a 2017 Broadway bow. There is no casting in place yet, but the film featured Julia Roberts in a star-making performance alongside silver fox Richard Gere. 

Trending Now

  1. Glenn Close Stops Sunset Boulevard Mid-Show Due to Photo-Taking Audience Member
  2. The Great Comet Leads 2017 Tony Award Nominations
  3. Watch Kinky Boots-Bound Brendon Urie Perform 'Soul of a Man'
  4. Tootsie Has Its Eyes on Broadway
  5. Christy Altomare, Laura Osnes & More Set for Stars in the Alley 2017

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago War Paint Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps