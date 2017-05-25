Pretty Woman Musical Aiming for Broadway in 2018-2019 Season; Jerry Mitchell to Direct

The stage musical adaptation of Pretty Woman has its eyes on Broadway for the 2018-2019 season, says Tony winner Jerry Mitchell in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The Kinky Boots director-choreographer has signed on to direct the new take on Garry Marshall's now classic film.



As previously announced, the late Marshall penned the musical's book with J.F. Lawton. Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance have penned the score, which Mitchell describes as "rock driven, beautiful ballads." Regarding the the time period of the musical adapted from the 1990-set film, Mitchell says, "I’m trying to make it work in any period, sort of like a timeless fairytale."



Pretty Woman focuses on Vivian, a hooker with a heart of gold who develops a romantic relationship with a client. The film had initially been speculated for a 2017 Broadway bow. There is no casting in place yet, but the film featured Julia Roberts in a star-making performance alongside silver fox Richard Gere.