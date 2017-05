Strike a pose! A slew of Great White Way favorites, including Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez and Andrew Rannells, celebrated their Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins on May 25 at 48 Lounge in the heart of the Theater District. Broadway.com Photo Director Caitlin McNaney captured the stars of Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and more at the glitzy party. Here's your ticket inside! View the full gallery here.















See more photos here!