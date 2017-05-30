Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Movie Musicals You Want to See Get Sequels
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 30, 2017

Mamma Mia—here we go again! It's a new week on Broadway, which means your highly anticipated Culturalist results have arrived. With the recent news that the Meryl Streep-led film adaptation of Mamma Mia! is slated for a sequel, we wanted to ask the fans which other movie musical (one that has a Great White Way stage counterpart, of course) should also come back to the big screen with a follow-up film. So which movie musicals should get a sequel? We cannot wait to brainstorm the plot for the winner!


Sweeney Todd


A Chorus Line


Dreamgirls


West Side Story


Chicago


Into the Woods


Les Misérables


The Sound of Music


Rent


Hairspray

