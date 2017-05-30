You Picked Hairspray as Your Number One Movie Musical in Need of a Sequel; We Dreamed Up What It Might Be

Fresh off of last week's Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again news, we asked fans to tell us which movie musical should get a sequel. Hairspray was the number one Culturalist pick, so we just had to dream up the movie musical's film follow-up. Here's our totally fictional and totally '80s pitch: It's 1983 and big hair is back! Mousse! follows Tracy and Link's 16-year-old daughter, Lisa Larkin, who is dreaming of teen pop stardom on MTV. Her first shot is at the local mall's Battle of the Bands contest to show off her like, totally bitchin' chops. Original Broadway cast members Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison and Harvey Fierstein reunite in this sweet and slammin' sequel.