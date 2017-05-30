Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

(Photo: NBC, Getty Images & Emilio Madrid-Kuser Composite: Caitlin McNaney)
You Picked Hairspray as Your Number One Movie Musical in Need of a Sequel; We Dreamed Up What It Might Be
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • May 30, 2017

Fresh off of last week's Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again news, we asked fans to tell us which movie musical should get a sequel. Hairspray was the number one Culturalist pick, so we just had to dream up the movie musical's film follow-up. Here's our totally fictional and totally '80s pitch: It's 1983 and big hair is back! Mousse! follows Tracy and Link's 16-year-old daughter, Lisa Larkin, who is dreaming of teen pop stardom on MTV. Her first shot is at the local mall's Battle of the Bands contest to show off her like, totally bitchin' chops. Original Broadway cast members Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison and Harvey Fierstein reunite in this sweet and slammin' sequel. 

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Movie Musicals You Want to See Get Sequels
  2. Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Musical Sets Debut Theater
  3. Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day Leaps Ahead at Box Office
  4. On Your Feet! Sets Broadway Closing Date
  5. Tituss Burgess Set to Host Stars in the Alley 2017

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago Cats Come From Away A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps