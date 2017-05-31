After the Blast, a New Play by Zoe Kazan, to Debut with Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3

Zoe Kazan's new play After the Blast will open the 2017-2018 season of Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 program. Performances will begin October 7 with an opening set for October 23. Lila Neugebauer will direct the play that will conclude its limited engagement on November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater.



After the Blast is set in the wake of total environmental disaster, when the human population has retreated underground. Experience is simulated, fertility is regulated—and Anna and Oliver have one last chance to have a baby.



The play will feature set design by Daniel Zimmerman, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Eric Southern and sound design by Brandon Wolcott. Casting for After the Blast will be announced at a later date.



Kazan is the author of the plays Absalom, We Live Here and Trudy and Max in Love. As an actress she has appeared on Broadway in Come Back, Little Sheba; The Seagull and A Behanding in Spokane. Off-Broadway she has appeared in Angels in America, 100 Saints You Should Know and Love, Love, Love, among others.



Neugebauer directed the LCT3 production of Kill Floor. Her recent New York credits include Annie Baker’s The Antipodes and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Everybody with Signature Theatre Company; and Sarah DeLappe’s 2017 Pulitzer finalist The Wolves.