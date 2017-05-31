Odds & Ends: Come From Away Receives Dora Award Noms, New Work by Tectonic Theater & More

Come From Away Receives 8 Dora Award Noms

The Canada premiere of Broadway's new sleeper hit Come From Away has been nominated for eight Dora Awards, which recognize excellence in the performing arts in Toronto. The musical was honored with nods for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Direction, with performance nominations for Chad Kimball, Astrid Van Wieren and Jenn Colella, among others. The Dora Awards ceremony will take place on June 26 at the Toronto's Elgin Theatre.



Alexandra Socha to Present Cabaret Finding Home

Broadway veteran Alexandra Socha will debut Finding Home, an evening of story through song, at Feinstein's/54 Below on June 28 at 9:30pm. With the cabaret, Socha makes her first solo appearance at the midtown venue, singing an eclectic mix of music from classic Broadway to bluegrass and acoustic folk. The evening will be directed by Eric Michael Gillett and music-directed by Adam Ben-David.



Broadway Actress Karen Walsh Dies at 41

Karen Walsh, a Broadway mainstay who most recently served as the understudy for the role of Georgie Burns in the 2016 Broadway premiere of Simon Stephens' Heisenberg, died of colon cancer earlier this week. She was 41. Walsh's Broadway résumé included Machinal, The Road to Mecca, Other Desert Cities, Accent on Youth, Pygmalion and Prelude to a Kiss. A YouCaring page in support of Walsh's family is currently active.



Somebody's Daughter Extended at Second Stage Uptown

Second Stage has extended its world premiere run of Chisa Hutchinson's new play Somebody's Daughter by one week. Currently in previews at Second Stage Uptown's McGinn-Cazale Theatre, the mounting will now run through June 25. Directed by May Adrales, Somebody's Daughter features Vanessa Kai, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Michelle Heera Kim, Rodney Richardson and Jeena Yi. Somebody's Daughter focuses on a fifteen-year-old Asian-American girl who finds a sympathetic ear in her irreverent guidance counselor.



Fame Anniversary Concert to Be Held as Actors Fund Benefit

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the hit musical TV series Fame, the cast will reunite for a one-night-only concert to benefit The Actors Fund. The event will take place on July 13 at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. Curtain time is 8:00pm. Set to appear are Debbie Allen, Jesse Borrego, Cynthia Gibb, Erica Gimpel, Billy Hufsey, Carlo Imperato, Valerie Landsburg and P.R. Paul.



New Play About Living on the Autism Spectrum to Make NY Debut

Tectonic Theater Project, the company that created The Laramie Project, will present the New York premiere of Anushka Paris-Carter and Andy Paris' Uncommon Sense, directed by Paris, at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture. The work will run from October 25-November 26 at the downtown venue. Inspired by true stories of people living on the autism spectrum, Uncommon Sense is a multimedia production that weaves together four personal journeys.