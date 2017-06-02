Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The ensemble stars of 'Miss Saigon'
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)
They Bring the Heat! Meet Miss Saigon's Red Hot Male Ensemble
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 2, 2017

The Tony-nominated revival of Miss Saigon boasts all the best qualities of a bombastic megamusical: a larger-than-life love story, gorgeous costumes, stunning set pieces and powerhouse performances from Eva Noblezada, Jon Jon Briones, Rachelle Ann Go, Alistair Brammer and more. To top it all off, the show's male ensemble brings their A-game eight times a week. These gents are quadruple threats, singing, acting, dancing and executing stunts that keep eyes wide during the performance and have audiences on their feet by its end. One moment, they are suited up for the trenches of battle; the next, they're dressed to the nines, dancing their way through the American Dream.

Photographer Matthew Murphy captured Mike Baerga, Billy Bustamante, Julian DeGuzman, Taurean Everett, Casey Garvin, Paul Heesang Miller, Dan Horn, Adam Kaokept, Robert Pendilla, Casey Lee Ross, Jason Sermonia, Julius Sermonia, Kei Tsuruharatani, Christopher Vo, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charlie Williams and Warren Yang on the move. Check out Broadway.com's hang session with the hunky, skilled ensemble.

VIEW THE PHOTO GALLERY



Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: Rachel Estabrook and Nicolette Gold | Assistants: Christopher Gagliardi and Evan Zimmerman

Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt on 'Completely Surreal' Impact of Dear Evan Hansen
  2. Tony Time! Celebrate the Best of New York Theater with June’s Save the Date Picks
  3. Roundtable Exclusive! The Tony-Nominated Stars of A Doll's House, Part 2
  4. Exclusive! Bandstand Cast Recording Artwork Unveiled
  5. They Bring the Heat! Meet Miss Saigon's Red Hot Male Ensemble

Related Show

Miss Saigon

Broadway, Musicals, Classics, 2017 Tony Nominees

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Cats Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps