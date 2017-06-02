They Bring the Heat! Meet Miss Saigon's Red Hot Male Ensemble

The Tony-nominated revival of Miss Saigon boasts all the best qualities of a bombastic megamusical: a larger-than-life love story, gorgeous costumes, stunning set pieces and powerhouse performances from Eva Noblezada, Jon Jon Briones, Rachelle Ann Go, Alistair Brammer and more. To top it all off, the show's male ensemble brings their A-game eight times a week. These gents are quadruple threats, singing, acting, dancing and executing stunts that keep eyes wide during the performance and have audiences on their feet by its end. One moment, they are suited up for the trenches of battle; the next, they're dressed to the nines, dancing their way through the American Dream.



Photographer Matthew Murphy captured Mike Baerga, Billy Bustamante, Julian DeGuzman, Taurean Everett, Casey Garvin, Paul Heesang Miller, Dan Horn, Adam Kaokept, Robert Pendilla, Casey Lee Ross, Jason Sermonia, Julius Sermonia, Kei Tsuruharatani, Christopher Vo, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charlie Williams and Warren Yang on the move. Check out Broadway.com's hang session with the hunky, skilled ensemble.



Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: Rachel Estabrook and Nicolette Gold | Assistants: Christopher Gagliardi and Evan Zimmerman