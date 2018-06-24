Broadway BUZZ

Jane Kaczmarek
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Deaf West Production of Our Town, with Jane Kaczmarek, to Play Pasadena Playhouse
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 2, 2017

The L.A.-based theater company Deaf West will present a mounting of Thornton Wilder's Our Town at Pasadena Playhouse. Our Town will feature Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek in the ensemble cast. The revival will run from September 26-October 22 with Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller directing.

Deaf West presents works featuring deaf and hard of hearing actors alongside hearing performers. The productions are presented using sign language and spoken voice. Over the years Deaf West has brought two acclaimed productions to Broadway: Big River (2003) and Spring Awakening (2015). 

Kaczmarek has been seen on Broadway in Lost in Yonkers. She recently appeared in the Geffen Playhouse production of Long Day's Journey Into Night

Additional productions set for Pasadena Playhouse's 2017-2018 season include Mike Bartlett's Tony-nominated King Charles III (November 7-December 3), The Hypocrites' take on Pirates of Penzance (May 29-June 24, 2018) and Culture Clash's Bordertown Now (May 29-June 24, 2018).

