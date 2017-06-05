The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Returning Tony Noms You Want to See Win This Year

Start prepping the snacks, playlists, ballots and t-shirts with nominees' faces on them: the 71st annual Tony Awards are this weekend! In honor of the upcoming ceremony, we asked you which returning nominees you'll be cheering on on Broadway's biggest night. Of the 40 Tony-nominated performers this year, 11 returning nominees have never taken home the trophy. So, whose year will it be? Here are the 10 returners you're rooting for!





Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2





Laura Linney, The Little Foxes





Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2





Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia





Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!





Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos





Andy Karl, Groundhog Day





Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!





Andrew Rannells, Falsettos





Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos