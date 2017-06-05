Odds & Ends: Heather Headley to Perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, Laura Bell Bundy & Longtime Beau Tie the Knot & More

Heather Headley to Perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

Heather Headley is set to sing at Macy's 41st annual 4th of July fireworks celebration over New York's East River. The program will air on NBC at 8:00pm. The Aida Tony winner and recent Color Purple star will perform a new gospel arrangement of Elvis Presley's "If I Can Dream." One of Broadway's favorite vocal powerhouses, Headley is sure to add an additional spark to Independence Day.



The Tonys Announce 2017 Theatre Education Award Winner

Hooray for high school drama teachers! The Tony Awards announced today that Rachel Harry of Hood River, Oregon has been named the third recipient of the Excellence in Theatre Education Award. Harry, a drama teacher at Hood River Valley High School, will receive the award at the 71st Annual Tonys on June 11, airing at 8:00pm EST, from Radio City Music Hall. Tune in to CBS to see Harry give her speech!



Magical New Play Puffs Will Transfer to New World Stages

Puffs, a new play that had an acclaimed run at off-Broadway's Elektra Theater, will take up a permanent home at New World Stages beginning on July 8. Written by Matt Cox and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, Puffs centers on Wayne, a very average boy from New Mexico, who finds out he is a wizard. The full company will feature Langston Belton, Madeleine Bundy, Jessie Cannizzaro, Nick Carrillo, Anna Dart, A.J. Ditty, Julie Ann Earls, James Fouhey, Jake Keefe, Andy Miller, Zac Moon, Eleanor Philips and Stephen Stout.



Laura Bell Bundy & Longtime Beau Tie the Knot!

Laura Bell Bundy, who made her mark as a Broadway leading lady playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical, wed her longtime boyfriend Tom Hinkle, a TBS executive, on June 3, according to People. Tony nominee Bundy is also known around stage circles for creating the role of Amber von Tussle in Hairspray and Tina Denmark in Ruthless! Now that all of this wedding business is out of the way, here's hoping we see the talented star back on Broadway.