Bette Midler-Led Hello, Dolly! Wins the 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival

Look at the old girl now, fellas! Hello, Dolly! has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the Best Musical Revival category were Miss Saigon and Falsettos. Hello, Dolly! began previews on March 15 and opened on April 20 at the Shubert Theatre.



Hello, Dolly! tells the story of an outspoken matchmaker and her attempts to marry "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. Jerry Zaks directs the production of the classic musical with a book by Michael Stewart and a score by Jerry Herman. Warren Carlyle is the production's choreographer, re-creating much of Gower Champion's original work. The revival features orchestrations by Larry Hochman.



In addition to Midler, Hello, Dolly! stars David Hyde Pierce as Horace Vandergelder, Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Taylor Trensch as Barnaby Tucker and Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay.