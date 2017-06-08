Roundabout Artistic Director Todd Haimes Earns His Spot at Sardi's

Roundabout Theatre Company Artistic Director Todd Haimes received his Sardi's caricature on June 7. A slew of stars stepped out to celebrate this honor, including The Price Tony nominee Danny DeVito, Tony winners Matthew Broderick and Katie Finneran and three-time Tony nominee Kate Burton, who is currently starring in Present Laughter. Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius presented Haimes with his portrait. Also in attendance were Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin and members of Roundabout Theatre Company's board of directors. Take a peek at the pics!















