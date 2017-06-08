Martyna Majok's Insightful Cost of Living Opens Off-Broadway

The New York premiere of Martyna Majok's new play Cost of Living officially opened off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center–Stage I. Cost of Living tells the story of four very different people, in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. As the lives of the characters intersect, Majok’s play explores the space where bodies—abled and disabled—meet. MTC's Executive Producer Barry Grove, Gregg Mozgala, Jolly Abraham, director Jo Bonney, scribe Majok, Katy Sullivan and Victor Williams got together to snap a celebratory pic on opening night. Take a peek, and be sure to catch this new play!



