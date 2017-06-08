Broadway BUZZ

The company of 'Cost of Living' with Barry Grove
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Martyna Majok's Insightful Cost of Living Opens Off-Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 8, 2017

The New York premiere of Martyna Majok's new play Cost of Living officially opened off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center–Stage I. Cost of Living tells the story of four very different people, in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. As the lives of the characters intersect, Majok’s play explores the space where bodies—abled and disabled—meet. MTC's Executive Producer Barry Grove, Gregg Mozgala, Jolly Abraham, director Jo Bonney, scribe Majok, Katy Sullivan and Victor Williams got together to snap a celebratory pic on opening night. Take a peek, and be sure to catch this new play!

Cost of Living

Martyna Majok's new drama about the space where bodies meet each other.
