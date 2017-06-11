Good for You! Dear Evan Hansen's Rachel Bay Jones Wins Her First Tony Award

Rachel Bay Jones has won her first Tony! She earned the award in the Best Featured Actress in a Musical category for her touching performance in Dear Evan Hansen. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Stephanie J. Block for Falsettos, Kate Baldwin for Hello, Dolly!, Jenn Colella for Come From Away and Mary Beth Peil for Anastasia. You can catch Rachel Bay Jones in Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre.



"Oh my god, I have been in and out of this business for so long. It’s pretty amazing that I’m here in a show that I just love so much. It’s a dream come true," said Jones in a gracious speech.







Jones originated the role of Heidi Hansen in the musical's world premiere at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage in July 2015. She has previously appeared on Broadway in Pippin, Hair, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Meet Me in St. Louis.







Congrats to Rachel Bay Jones on her first Tony win! Check out her interview on Show People with Paul Wontorek below, and see Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre.



