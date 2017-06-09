Glenne Headly, Broadway Veteran and Steppenwolf Theatre Originating Member, Dies at 62

Glenne Headly, an Emmy nominee, Broadway veteran and originating member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, passed away on June 8 at age 62, according to Deadline. The cause of death is unknown.



Headly's career began off-Broadway in 1982 appearing in William Mastrosimone's Extremities alongside Susan Sarandon. She later played roles off-Broadway in The Philanthropist (1983) and Balm in Gilead (1984). She went on to help found Chicago's esteemed Steppenwolf Theatre and later married fellow ensemble member John Malkovich. Amid her work in the Chicago theater community, Headly was honored with nominations for five Joseph Jefferson Awards, winning three.



Headly made her Broadway debut in a 1985 revival of George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man, directed by Malkovich. Headly and Malkovich divorced in 1988. Headly's extensive screen career included Emmy-nominated turns in the miniseries Lonesome Dove (1989) and Bastard Out of Carolina (1996). Major film roles included Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988), Dick Tracy (1990) and Mr. Holland's Opus (1995). Headly returned to the New York stage with an off-Broadway turn in Beth Henley's The Jacksonian (2013) and a Broadway performance in Larry David's Fish in the Dark (2015).



She is survived by her husband, Byron McCulloch, and her son, Stirling.