Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

#HAM4BEY Creator Offers Powerful Tribute of Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Found' for the Pulse Victims
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 9, 2017

As the theater community prepares for Broadway's biggest night on June 11, we also remember last year's tragedy. On June 12, 2016, the Great White Way community banded together to dedicate the starry ceremony to the victims of the shooting at Pulse in Orlando, Florida. This year, #HAM4BEY and #GAGA4RENT creator Michael Korte has collaborated with performers Mario Jose, Vincint, Danielle Withers and Eric Lyn, musical arranger David Rowen, vocal producer Alexander Blake and filmmaker Baxter Stapleton to create a touching tribute for the victims who were affected, both directly and indirectly, by the horrific event. Watch the incredible performers belt out the Dear Evan Hansen number "You Will Be Found" below.

Dear Evan Hansen

The New York premiere of Pasek and Paul's new musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Tonys Performances to Include Dear Evan Hansen & More
  2. We're Back! Catch Broadway.com Presents At the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber on CBS
  3. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2017
  4. Here's a First Look at Telly Leung in Aladdin
  5. Culturalist! Which Best Musical Noms of the Last 10 Years Most Deserved to Win and Didn't?

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Come From Away Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps