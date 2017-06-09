HAM4BEY Creator Offers Powerful Tribute of Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Found' for the Pulse Victims

As the theater community prepares for Broadway's biggest night on June 11, we also remember last year's tragedy. On June 12, 2016, the Great White Way community banded together to dedicate the starry ceremony to the victims of the shooting at Pulse in Orlando, Florida. This year, #HAM4BEY and #GAGA4RENT creator Michael Korte has collaborated with performers Mario Jose, Vincint, Danielle Withers and Eric Lyn, musical arranger David Rowen, vocal producer Alexander Blake and filmmaker Baxter Stapleton to create a touching tribute for the victims who were affected, both directly and indirectly, by the horrific event. Watch the incredible performers belt out the Dear Evan Hansen number "You Will Be Found" below.



