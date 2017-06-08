Odds & Ends: Mamma Mia! Movie Sequel Sets Release Date, Leslie Odom Jr. Signs Book Deal & More

Mamma Mia! Movie Sequel Sets Release Date

Universal Pictures has a set a release date of July 20, 2018 for the previously announced movie sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The film should be reuniting most of the original cast singing ABBA tunes that didn't appear in the original movie along with beloved classics. So secure your "Honey, Honey," save up your "Money, Money, Money" and mark your calendar for the new film's premiere in movie theaters.



Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Has Its Eyes on Broadway

The new Temptations bio-musical Ain't Too Proud is eyeing Broadway following a pre-Broadway run at Berkeley Rep, according to the New York Post. With a book by Dominique Morisseau and a score consisting of music from the legendary Motown catalogue, the show is set to play the California theater in August. Des McAnuff is directing with Sergio Trujillo as choreographer. The upcoming Berkeley Rep production was preceded by an an industry-only workshop that took place between February 6, 2017 and March 16.



Leslie Odom Jr. to Pen First Book

Hamilton original Leslie Odom Jr. has signed a deal with Macmillan to write the new book Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better and Never Stop Learning. The inspirational book will offer guidance and encouragement for readers who are on the cusp of something big. The Tony winner's book has an on-sale date set for March 27, 2018.



Follies Announces Full London Casting

Live, laugh, love! The upcoming London production of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's musical Follies has completed its cast. Joining Janie Dee as Phyllis, Imelda Staunton as Sally, Tracie Bennett as Carlotta, Philip Quast as Ben and Peter Forbes as Buddy will be Julie Armstrong (Sandra Crane), Norma Attallah (Emily Whitman), Josephine Barstow (Heidi Schiller), Di Botcher (Hattie Walker), Billy Boyle (Theodore Whitman), Anouska Eaton (Young Emily), Geraldine Fitzgerald (Solange Lafitte), Bruce Graham (Roscoe), Adrian Grove (Sam Deems), Fred Haig (Young Buddy), Aimee Hodnett (Young Hattie), Dawn Hope (Stella Deems), Liz Izen (Deedee West), Alison Langer (Young Heidi), Emily Langham (Young Carlotta), Sarah-Marie Maxwell (Young Solange), Leisha Mollyneux (Young Stella), Gemma Page (Christine Donovan), Kate Parr (Young Sandra), Gary Raymond (Dimitri Weismann), Adam Rhys-Charles (Young Ben), Zizi Strallen (Young Phyllis), Christine Tucker (Young Deedee) Alex Young (Young Sally) and more. Dominic Cooke will direct Follies, set to begin previews at the Olivier Theatre on August 22 and open on September 6.