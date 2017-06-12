Shakespeare in the Park's Electric New Julius Caesar Opens at the Public Theater's Delacorte

The Public Theater's free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar celebrates opening night on June 12 at the Delacorte Theater. Previews began May 23 for the production directed by the Public's Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. The engagement is set to conclude on June 18.



Julius Caesar stars Gregg Henry (Caesar), John Douglas Thompson (Caius Cassius), Tina Benko (Calpurnia), Teagle F. Bougere (Casca), Eisa Davis (Decius Brutus), Robert Gilbert (Octavius), Edward James Hyland (Lepidus/Popilius), Tony winner Nikki M. James (Portia), Christopher Livingston (Titinis/Cinna), Elizabeth Marvel (Antony), Chris Myers (Flavius/Messala/Ligarius), Corey Stoll (Marcus Brutus), Natalie Woolams-Torres (Marullus), Isabel Arraiza (Publius Clitus), Erick Betancourt, Mayaa Boateng (Soothsayer), Motell Foster (Trebonius), Dash King, Tyler La Marr (Lucillius), Gideon McCarty, Nick Selting (Lucius/Strato), Alexander Shaw (Octavius’ Servant), Michael Thatcher (Cobbler), and Justin Walker White (Pindarus) and Yusef Bulos (Cinna the Poet).



The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Jessica Paz and original music and soundscapes by Bray Poor.



To commemorate the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait highlighting the strong performances of cast members Gregg Henry, Elizabeth Marvel, Corey Stoll, John Douglas Thompson, Tina Benko and Nikki M. James.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.