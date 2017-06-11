Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Hello, Dolly!'s Bette Midler Wins the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 11, 2017
Bette Midler
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Divine, indeed! Bette Midler has garnered the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her powerhouse performance in Hello, Dolly! The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole for War Paint, Eva Noblezada for Miss Saigon and Denée Benton for The Great Comet. You can catch Midler in Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre.

During her career, Midler has earned three Grammys, four Golden Globes, three Emmys, an honorary Tony and three Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. She made her Great White Way debut in the original production of Fiddler on the Roof and later appeared on the Main Stem with three concert engagements, as well as the 2013 play I’ll Eat You Last. Her many film credits include Ruthless People, The First Wives Club, Beaches, For the Boys, Hocus Pocus, The Stepford Wives, The Rose and Scenes from a Mall.

Congrats to Midler on her Tony win! It's so nice to have her back on Broadway where she belongs.

Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners
  2. They’ve Arrived! See the Stars Hit the Red Carpet for the 2017 Tony Awards
  3. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Wins His First Tony Award
  4. Tony Awards Poll! Which Performance Was the Best of the Night?
  5. Enter the Winners’ Circle! See the Stars Who Won Big at the 2017 Tony Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Come From Away Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps