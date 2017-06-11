Hello, Dolly!'s Bette Midler Wins the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Divine, indeed! Bette Midler has garnered the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her powerhouse performance in Hello, Dolly! The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole for War Paint, Eva Noblezada for Miss Saigon and Denée Benton for The Great Comet. You can catch Midler in Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre.



During her career, Midler has earned three Grammys, four Golden Globes, three Emmys, an honorary Tony and three Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. She made her Great White Way debut in the original production of Fiddler on the Roof and later appeared on the Main Stem with three concert engagements, as well as the 2013 play I’ll Eat You Last. Her many film credits include Ruthless People, The First Wives Club, Beaches, For the Boys, Hocus Pocus, The Stepford Wives, The Rose and Scenes from a Mall.



Congrats to Midler on her Tony win! It's so nice to have her back on Broadway where she belongs.



