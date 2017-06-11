Broadway BUZZ

Tony Awards Poll! Which Performance Was the Best of the Night?
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 11, 2017
They high-kicked! The belted their faces off! They made us laugh, cry and cheer! The 2017 Tony Awards featured incredible performances, and now we want you to pick your favorite of the night. (We know, we know—it’s a tough one!) Did you cry happy tears for Ben Platt’s emotional “Waving Through a Window”? Are you still recovering from Miss Saigon nominee Eva Noblezada’s superhuman belt? Or did Great Comet make you raise a glass? Cast your votes, and be sure to stay tuned for the results!

Click here to vote!

