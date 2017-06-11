Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony Awards Poll! Which 2017 Tony Acceptance Speech Was Your Favorite?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 11, 2017
(Photos: Getty Images)

They came; they saw; they were in SHOCK. This year’s Tony victors wowed us with words as they received their awards. Now it's your turn at the podium: Which acceptance speech was your favorite? Whose words will you use in yearbook quotes, Twitter bios and Instagram captions for years to come? Which address will you watch on repeat for motivation? Gavin Creel, Ben Platt and Rebecca Taichman were just a few of our faves, but be sure to cast your vote for favorite acceptance speech below!

Click here to vote!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners
  2. They’ve Arrived! See the Stars Hit the Red Carpet for the 2017 Tony Awards
  3. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Wins His First Tony Award
  4. Tony Awards Poll! Which Performance Was the Best of the Night?
  5. Enter the Winners’ Circle! See the Stars Who Won Big at the 2017 Tony Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Come From Away Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps