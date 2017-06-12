Broadway Grosses: Waitress' Sara Bareilles Serves Up House Record in Final Week

Tony-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles went out on top in her last eight-performance week playing the lead role of Jenna in her Broadway musical Waitress. The Grammy nominee appeared in a 10-week run, playing to packed houses at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. In Bareilles' final slate of performances, Waitress brought in $1,385,059.30, the highest gross during her engagement. Broadway veteran Betsy Wolfe is set to take on the role of Jenna beginning on June 13.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 11:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,741,983.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,096,787.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,022,026.04)*
4. Wicked ($1,929,353.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,570,729.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Sweat ($302,039.20)
4. 1984 ($288,446.08)
3. Indecent ($277,394.65)
2. Six Degrees of Separation ($271,320.30)
1. Marvin's Room ($113,032.50)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (101.91%)
2. Come From Away (101.79%)
3. Hamilton (101.58%)
4. Hello, Dolly! (101.53%)*
5. Waitress (101.15%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. 1984 (71.57%)
4. Present Laughter (69.96%)
3. On Your Feet! (62.82%)
2. Indecent (57.30%)
1. Six Degrees of Separation (46.26%)
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on four preview performances
