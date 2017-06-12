The Fans Have Spoken! These Best Musical Noms of the Last 10 Years Most Deserved to Win and Didn't

The 71st annual Tony Awards had us so hyped up this weekend! Dear Evan Hansen took home the Best Musical prize. In honor of Broadway's starriest night, we wanted to take a look back and ask you: which Best Musical nom of the last 10 years (not including last night's nominees) should have taken home the prize and didn't? Take a look at your top 10 below!





School of Rock





Catch Me If You Can





Mary Poppins





Aladdin





Beautiful





Matilda





Something Rotten!





Newsies





Waitress





Next to Normal