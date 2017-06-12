The Fans Have Spoken! These Best Musical Noms of the Last 10 Years Most Deserved to Win and Didn't

The 71st annual Tony Awards had us so hyped up this weekend! Dear Evan Hansen took home the Best Musical prize. In honor of Broadway's starriest night, we wanted to take a look back and ask you: which Best Musical nom of the last 10 years (not including last night's nominees) should have taken home the prize and didn't? Take a look at your top 10 below!
School of Rock
Catch Me If You Can
Mary Poppins
Aladdin
Beautiful
Matilda
Something Rotten!
Newsies
Waitress
Next to Normal
