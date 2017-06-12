Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! These Best Musical Noms of the Last 10 Years Most Deserved to Win and Didn't
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 12, 2017
(Photos: Deen Van Meer, Richard Corman & Joan Marcus)

The 71st annual Tony Awards had us so hyped up this weekend! Dear Evan Hansen took home the Best Musical prize. In honor of Broadway's starriest night, we wanted to take a look back and ask you: which Best Musical nom of the last 10 years (not including last night's nominees) should have taken home the prize and didn't? Take a look at your top 10 below!


School of Rock


Catch Me If You Can


Mary Poppins


Aladdin


Beautiful


Matilda


Something Rotten!


Newsies


Waitress


Next to Normal

