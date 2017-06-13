Broadway BUZZ

Joshua Henry & Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters Slay the National Anthem in Four-Part Harmony
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 13, 2017

Two-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry, who is currently offering up his perfect Aaron Burr to audiences on the Hamilton tour's San Francisco stop, paid a visit to the NBA Finals on June 12 to show off his American spirit. Alongside the Tony-winning musical's Schuyler Sisters, played by Amber Iman, Solea Pfeiffer and Emmy Raver-Lampman, Henry led the American anthem in an infusion of four-part harmony like we've never experienced before. We can't imagine a better way to cap our post-Tonys detox than indulging in this performance.

