Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen Album Tops iTunes Chart, Idina Menzel Sings in New Frozen Featurette & More

Dear Evan Hansen Album Takes No. 1 iTunes Spot

Sunday's moving performance from the 2017 Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has theater lovers wanting more! The musical's original cast album has hit the no. 1 spot on the iTunes album chart. Now look back on Ben Platt's Tonys performance of "Waving Through a Window" below and buy the full Atlantic Records album for a tear-filled listening sesh.







Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Renewed for 4th Season

Netflix's stage star-packed series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has officially been renewed for a fourth season! Starring Ellie Kemper alongside Broadway vets Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Sara Chase, the Emmy-nominated series co-created by Mean Girls mastermind Tina Fey will announce a season-four release date soon.



Kara Lindsay & Ryan Silverman to Test Out Pride and Prejudice Musical

A handful of Broadway vets will lead a pair of June 19 and 20 industry presentations of Austen's Pride, a new musical based on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The show, which finds Austen in search of her next novel, will be tested out by Wicked's Kara Lindsay as Elizabeth Bennet, with Ryan Silverman as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Lisa O'Hare as Jane Austen, Courtney Balan as Cassandra Austen and Cats standout Andy Huntington Jones as George Wickham. Directed by Igor Goldin, the musical features a book, music and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs.



Idina Menzel Sings in Trailer for New Frozen Featurette

Your favorite Frozen characters are returning in time for Thanksgiving! Tony winner Idina Menzel, Tony nominee Josh Gad and Kristen Bell are all set to re-create their voice performances as Elsa, Olaf and Anna, respectively, in the upcoming featurette Olaf's Frozen Adventure. The all-new short will appear in movie theaters before Disney/Pixar's Coco beginning on November 22. Disney has offered up a sneak peek at the film, underscored by Menzel previewing a new tune.



