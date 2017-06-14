Olivia Wilde on Broadway's 1984: "What Our Play Is About Is That the Truth Matters"

House star Olivia Wilde has landed on Broadway, opening the new season with what is perhaps the most provocative new play in ages: 1984, based on George Orwell's iconic novel. "I just love this play so much," said Wilde to Stephen Colbert on a June 13 visit to The Late Show. Wilde was clear that comparisons between the classic work and the political climate in 2017 make the play incredibly relevant. Colbert, who recently attended a performance of the work, pointed out just how much insight the play offers into the U.S.' current administration. "The story's about what is true and what is not true," said Colbert. Wilde concurred. "What our play is about is that the truth matters." Watch Broadway newbie Wilde below and head on over to the Hudson Theatre to see the stirring 1984.



