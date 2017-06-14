Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Olivia Wilde & Stephen Colbert
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)
Olivia Wilde on Broadway's 1984: "What Our Play Is About Is That the Truth Matters"
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 14, 2017

House star Olivia Wilde has landed on Broadway, opening the new season with what is perhaps the most provocative new play in ages: 1984, based on George Orwell's iconic novel. "I just love this play so much," said Wilde to Stephen Colbert on a June 13 visit to The Late Show. Wilde was clear that comparisons between the classic work and the political climate in 2017 make the play incredibly relevant. Colbert, who recently attended a performance of the work, pointed out just how much insight the play offers into the U.S.' current administration. "The story's about what is true and what is not true," said Colbert. Wilde concurred. "What our play is about is that the truth matters." Watch Broadway newbie Wilde below and head on over to the Hudson Theatre to see the stirring 1984.

 

1984

The stage adaptation of George Orwell's chilling novel arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Joshua Henry & Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters Slay the National Anthem
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! These Best Musical Noms of the Last 10 Years Most Deserved to Win and Didn't
  3. Tony Poll Results! Fans Waved Back at Ben Platt’s Dear Evan Hansen Performance
  4. Tony-Nominated Six Degrees of Separation Revival Will Close Early
  5. Muriel's Wedding the Musical Finds Its Star for World Premiere

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Dear Evan Hansen Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Come From Away Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical War Paint The Book of Mormon Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps