Mufasa, Tevye, Marvin & More! Celebrate Dad with Our Father's Day Playlist

Dads are the best! They take care of us, cheer us on, show us the ropes and (whether we like it or not) will always try out their jokes on us (the good, the bad and the dad). Whether you are taking pops to see a Broadway show or are having one of your confusing text conversations on Father's Day (for real—why so many emojis, dad?!), let our playlist of Great White Way anthems, tear jerkers and tunes for when he's driving you crazy set the scene. Listen up, and show dad some love, not just on the holiday but every day.



