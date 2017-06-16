Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Mufasa, Tevye, Marvin & More! Celebrate Dad with Our Father's Day Playlist
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 16, 2017
(Photos: Matthew Murphy & Joan Marcus)

Dads are the best! They take care of us, cheer us on, show us the ropes and (whether we like it or not) will always try out their jokes on us (the good, the bad and the dad). Whether you are taking pops to see a Broadway show or are having one of your confusing text conversations on Father's Day (for real—why so many emojis, dad?!), let our playlist of Great White Way anthems, tear jerkers and tunes for when he's driving you crazy set the scene. Listen up, and show dad some love, not just on the holiday but every day.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Jamael Westman Will Play Titular Role of Hamilton in the West End
  2. Full Casting Set for Broadway's Frozen
  3. Will Amy Schumer Make Her Broadway Debut in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower?
  4. Ingrid Michaelson to Join Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
  5. Steven Pasquale to Make Broadway Return in Ayad Akhtar's Junk

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Dear Evan Hansen Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Come From Away Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical War Paint The Book of Mormon Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps