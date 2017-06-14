Broadway BUZZ

Sutton Foster on Presenting Thoroughly Modern Millie Co-Star Gavin Creel with a Tony Award
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 14, 2017
Sutton Foster & Gavin Creel
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Theater fans were happy as can be on June 11 when Hello, Dolly! star Gavin Creel won his first Tony. As if his giddy speech wasn't enough to melt our hearts, Creel was presented with his Tony by his former Thoroughly Modern Millie co-star, Sutton Foster. Two-time Tony winner Foster paid a visit to Live with Kelly & Ryan on June 14 to talk about the meaningful night. Filled with pride for her friend's win, she recalled another moment from Sunday that moved her. Young Miss Saigon Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, who plays Kim in acclaimed revival, had a fan-out moment upon meeting Broadway veteran Foster. Looking back on her own early admiration of the musical's original Kim, Lea Salonga, Foster was made aware more than ever of the Broadway circle of life.

