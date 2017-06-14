Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Steven Pasquale, Julie White, Alex Brightman to Lead Assassins & More Encores! Off-Center Casting
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 14, 2017
Steven Pasquale
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Steven Pasquale will play John Wilkes Booth, Julie White will portray Sara Jane Moore and Alex Brightman will play Giuseppe Zangara in the New York City Center Encores! Off-Center presentation of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s carnival ride through the history of political violence Assassins. The previously announced production will run July 12-15 at City Center.

Also set to appear in Assassins will be Steven Boyer (John Hinckley Jr.), John Ellison Conlee (Charles Guiteau), Clifton Duncan (The Balladeer), Shuler Hensley (Leon Czolgosz), Ethan Lipton (The Proprietor), Erin Markey (Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme), Cory Michael Smith (Lee Harvey Oswald) and Danny Wolohan (Samuel Byck). Assassins will be directed by Anne Kaufman, with music direction by Chris Fenwick and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Kirsten Childs’ poignant 2000 musical The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin will star Nikki M. James as Viveca, the young African-American dancer who finds her way from West Coast suburbia to Broadway, all while navigating the politics of race and gender in an attempt to uncover her own identity. Directed by Robert O’Hara, the production will feature choreography by Byron Easley and music direction by Annastasia Victory. The work will run July 26-27.

Taylor Caldwell will star in Maurice Sendak and Carole King’s Really Rosie. The genius of Where the Wild Things Are meets the genius of Tapestry in this sweet, sad, wonderful family-friendly musical for the dreamer in all of us. Inspired in part by the stories in Sendak’s Nutshell Library, Really Rosie features songs like “Pierre,” “Alligators All Around” and "Chicken Soup with Rice.” The Off-Center production will be directed by Leigh Silverman, with music direction by Carmel Dean and choreography by Ayodele Casel. It runs August 2-5.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Joshua Henry & Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters Slay the National Anthem
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! These Best Musical Noms of the Last 10 Years Most Deserved to Win and Didn't
  3. Tony Poll Results! Fans Waved Back at Ben Platt’s Dear Evan Hansen Performance
  4. Tony-Nominated Six Degrees of Separation Revival Will Close Early
  5. Muriel's Wedding the Musical Finds Its Star for World Premiere

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Dear Evan Hansen Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Come From Away Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical War Paint The Book of Mormon Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps