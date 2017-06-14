Steven Pasquale, Julie White, Alex Brightman to Lead Assassins & More Encores! Off-Center Casting

Steven Pasquale will play John Wilkes Booth, Julie White will portray Sara Jane Moore and Alex Brightman will play Giuseppe Zangara in the New York City Center Encores! Off-Center presentation of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s carnival ride through the history of political violence Assassins. The previously announced production will run July 12-15 at City Center.



Also set to appear in Assassins will be Steven Boyer (John Hinckley Jr.), John Ellison Conlee (Charles Guiteau), Clifton Duncan (The Balladeer), Shuler Hensley (Leon Czolgosz), Ethan Lipton (The Proprietor), Erin Markey (Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme), Cory Michael Smith (Lee Harvey Oswald) and Danny Wolohan (Samuel Byck). Assassins will be directed by Anne Kaufman, with music direction by Chris Fenwick and choreography by Lorin Latarro.



Kirsten Childs’ poignant 2000 musical The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin will star Nikki M. James as Viveca, the young African-American dancer who finds her way from West Coast suburbia to Broadway, all while navigating the politics of race and gender in an attempt to uncover her own identity. Directed by Robert O’Hara, the production will feature choreography by Byron Easley and music direction by Annastasia Victory. The work will run July 26-27.



Taylor Caldwell will star in Maurice Sendak and Carole King’s Really Rosie. The genius of Where the Wild Things Are meets the genius of Tapestry in this sweet, sad, wonderful family-friendly musical for the dreamer in all of us. Inspired in part by the stories in Sendak’s Nutshell Library, Really Rosie features songs like “Pierre,” “Alligators All Around” and "Chicken Soup with Rice.” The Off-Center production will be directed by Leigh Silverman, with music direction by Carmel Dean and choreography by Ayodele Casel. It runs August 2-5.