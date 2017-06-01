Odds & Ends: The Great Comet Wins Outstanding Broadway Chorus Award & More

Broadway's Great Comet Honored by Actors' Equity

The new musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 has been named the winner of Actors' Equity's Outstanding Broadway Chorus award. The show's 27 cast members win the prize for their teamwork, filling the Imperial Theatre with their talent eight times a week. A simple look back at The Great Comet's Tony Awards performance makes clear why this gang had this award tied up.







Andy Mientus Books New Series Gig

Stage vet and former Smash standout Andy Mientus has booked a new series! The former Broadway.com vlogger has been cast as a series regular on NBCUniversal's 12-episode drama series Gone, according to Deadline. He'll star as James, a man who was kicked out his home as a teenager for being gay and is now the good friend of Kick (Leven Rambin), the survivor of a high-profile child abduction.



Martin Shaw Will lead UK Tour of Gore Vidal's The Best Man

Gore Vidal's iconic play The Best Man will make its UK premiere in a touring production being billed as pre-West End. Martin Shaw is set to star as Former President Arthur "Artie" Hockstader in the political thriller about the race for the White House. The Best Man will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on September 12 followed by stops at Theatre Royal Brighton, Richmond Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath and Cambridge Arts Theatre.



Laura Benanti Offers Up Perfect New Melania Trump Impression

Tony winner Laura Benanti wowed us last summer with her impersonation of First Lady hopeful Melania Trump. Benanti paid a return visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 13 to dig a bit deeper into Melania's life now that she has officially booked the gig...so to speak. Watch the multi-talented Benanti transform again into the former model and America's First Lady, riffing on such topics as her residence outside of the White House to the country's health care debate.



