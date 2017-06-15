Odds & Ends: Newsies to Seize the Screen This Summer, Audra McDonald Named Honorary NYMF Chair & More

Newsies to Seize the Screen This Summer
Come August, we’ll be out there carrying the banner—and all the popcorn we can eat! Newsies is heading back to the big screen in select movie theaters on August 5 and August 9. Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay and cute newsboys slinging papes all while downing a box of Milk Duds—seriously, what more could you ask for? Find a theater near you and snag tix here, and watch the trailer on repeat below!
Chita Rivera Receives Women of Valor Award Tonight
Two-time Tony-winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera will be honored by the Victory Dance Project with the Woman of Valor Award at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center tonight! Tony nominee Karine Plantadit will present the award to Rivera, given for her advocacy, integrity and artistic vision.
John Tiffany-Directed Pinocchio Announces Casting
The new stage adaptation of Disney classic Pinocchio has announced casting for its premiere with London's National Theatre. The title role will be played by Joe Idris-Roberts alongside Audrey Brisson as Jiminy Cricket, Annette McLaughlin as Blue Lady, David Langham as The Fox, David Kirkbride as Coachman, Dawn Sievewright as Lampy and Chris Jarman as Stromboli. Dennis Kelly's story has been adapted by Martin Lowe for the new work featuring songs from the Disney film by Leigh Harline, Ned Washington and Paul J Smith. Tony winner John Tiffany directs Pinocchio, which begins previews on December 1 with an opening set for December 13.
Audra McDonald to Serve as NYMF Chair; Casting Announced
Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald has been named honorary chair of the 2017 New York Musical Festival. "New ideas and new musicals bring people to the theater. The more people we bring in, the greater our chances are to find common ground," said McDonald. NYMF has also announced initial casting for many of its productions. Notable casting includes Lesli Margherita, Max Crumm, Wayne Wilcox and Jennifer Blood in Matthew McConaughey vs. The Devil: An American Myth; Nancy Anderson in The Fourth Messenger and Rent Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia in Pedro Pan. The festival will run from July 10-August 6.
Come From Away, Great Comet & More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park
The lineup is set for this summer's Broadway in Bryant Park series, featuring free 12:30pm performances in the heart of New York City. July 6 will feature Stomp, Groundhog Day, Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera; July 13 will include Kinky Boots, Beautiful, School of Rock and Soulpepper; July 20 will showcase Waitress, Chicago, Cats and Spamilton; July 27 will show off A Bronx Tale, Anastasia, Avenue Q and The Imbible; August 3 will feature Miss Saigon, The Great Comet and Broadway Dreams; and August 10 will include Come From Away, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bandstand and Curvy Widow. Spend your summer lunches with some belting and high kicks!
