Will Amy Schumer Make Her Broadway Debut in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower?
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 15, 2017
Amy Schumer
(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer looks likely to make her first Broadway appearance in Steve Martin's new play Meteor Shower, according to The New York Post. The work, which had previous productions at San Diego's Old Globe and New Haven's Long Wharf, is expected to open on Broadway in November in a mounting directed by Jerry Zaks.

The 1993-set play is about a troubled Calfornia couple; the wife, Corky, to be played by Schumer, has an interest in cannibalism. Tony nominee Marc Kudish is being considered for the role of her husband, Norm. The pair meets a highly sexual couple named Laura and Gerald, and chaos ensues. Those roles look likely to be played by Tony winner Laura Benanti and stage vet Hamish Linklater.

No word on a venue for the play, but upcoming vacant theaters include the Cort and Studio 54. Martin's last-produced work on Broadway was the Tony-nominated musical Bright Star. Schumer's Hollywood credits include Trainwreck, Inside Amy Schumer and Funny as Hell.

