Jamael Westman Will Play Titular Role of Hamilton in the West End; Olivier Nom Michael Jibson Set as King George
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 15, 2017

Let's get this guy in front of a crowd! According to Baz Bamigboye, newcomer Jamael Westman is set to take on the titular role in Hamilton in the hit musical's West End premiere; Ash Hunter will play the role during certain performances. Olivier Award nominee Michael Jibson will also join the cast as King George. Performances of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony and Pulitzer winner are scheduled to begin at the Victoria Palace Theatre on November 21, 2017.

Westman is a recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. On stage, Hunter has appeared in Light Shining in BuckinghamshirePitcairn and Antony and Cleopatra. Hunter's screen credits include Death in Paradise, The Secret Agent, Wolfblood and Switch. Jibson received an Olivier nom for his performance in Our House; his other stage credits include Brighton Rock, Take Flight, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Timon of Athens, A Comedy of Errors, Road Show and Roots. He also appeared on the big screen in Disney's recent live-action smash of Beauty and the Beast.

Westman, Hunter and Jibson join a cast that already includes Miss Saigon star Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza, Giles Terera as Aaron Burr, Rachel John as Angelica Schuyler, Olivier nominee Jason Pennycooke as the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, newcomer Tarinn Callender as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Obioma Ugoala as George Washington, Cleve September as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Christine Allado as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

Jamael Westman
(Photo: Twitter.com/BazBam)
