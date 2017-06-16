Full Casting Set for Broadway's Frozen

Full casting have been announced for Broadway's Frozen. Joining previously announced principals Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna are Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie, Andrew Pirozzi as Sven, Audrey Bennett and Mattea Conforti as Young Anna and Brooklyn Nelson and Ayla Schwartz as Young Elsa. Disney’s new Broadway musical Frozen, directed by Tony winner Michael Grandage and choreographed by Tony winner Rob Ashford, will open at the St. James Theatre in spring 2018.



As previously reported, the principal cast also includes Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton.



Rounding out the company are Alicia Albright, Tracee Beazer, Wendi Bergamini, Ashley Blanchet, James Brown III, Claire Camp, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Spencer Clark, Jeremy Davis, Kali Grinder, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Zach Hess, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Synthia Link, Travis Patton, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Olivia Phillip, Noah J. Ricketts, Ann Sanders, Jacob Smith and Nicholas Ward. Alyssa Fox will serve as the Elsa standby, while Aisha Jackson will be the Anna standby.



Frozen plays its out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from August 17-October 1, 2017.



Frozen features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the creators of the film's score, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film’s screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (music consultant) and Brian Usifer (music director).



Frozen will also feature video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.



The 2013 animated film Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Let It Go”) and featured roles voiced by Tony winner Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana and Kristen Bell.